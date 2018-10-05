Leah Vukmir is the Republican from Wisconsin to send to help President Trump in Washington, D.C. The U.S. Senate is in almost absolute grid lock. Her opponent, Tammy Baldwin, is Wisconsin’s obstructionist-in-chief in D.C.
Tammy voted against health care reform (repeal and replace). She voted against Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and vowed to vote against Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
She voted against every one of President Trump’s nominees for cabinet positions or federal judgeships.
Tammy voted against defense spending and improving the lives of our veterans and military members.
She even voted against the biggest tax overhaul in over 30 years and was a party to calling money back in your pockets “crumbs.”
Tammy has proven she is a go-along-for-the-ride senator with Chuck Schumer, Maxine Waters, Cory Booker and Nancy Pelosi. None of the people has Wisconsin’s interest or values at heart. Why do you think she is out in California raising money?
Leah Vukmir has proven time and again she is in touch with Wisconsinites. Her votes and legislation in Madison prove that!
Leah Vukmir has consistently supported Gov. Scott Walker’s agenda in taking Wisconsin forward. She supports President Trump’s agenda, and as long as her opponent stays in office, the U.S. Senate will not be able to move forward making or keeping America great again!
Send President Trump another Wisconsin Republican. Please send Leah Vukmir to Washington, and vote Nov. 6.
SETH SCHMIDT
Elkhorn
