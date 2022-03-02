Sen. Ron Johnson is effectively blaming President Joe Biden and the Democrats for the war Russia is waging against Ukraine, saying their weak policies emboldened our enemies.
Perhaps the senator forgot that he was the one who spoke out against strong sanctions and did not condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin after he interfered in our 2016 presidential election. Maybe he doesn’t remember that in 2019 it was he who refused to vote for strong sanctions against Russia despite its election interference, aggression against Ukraine and involvement in Syria. Apparently he also doesn’t recall the investigation he conducted in 2020 in which he promoted Russian propaganda despite having been warned against it by the CIA.
While Sen. Tammy Baldwin called for stronger sanctions against Russia last month, Johnson made a rather vague statement advising Europe to be strong and saying the U.S. should support NATO. He finally managed to acknowledge Putin held some responsibility for his actions. However, he gave much more strongly worded criticism of Biden and the Democrats at a time when unity is needed on the world stage.
We know at least one reason why Johnson is so anti-Biden: The president won’t provide massive tax cuts to the wealthy like former Donald Trump, so the senator can’t profit from that kind of government policy.
But why is Johnson so soft on Putin? Could it have anything to do with his 2018 visit to Moscow? Inquiring constituent minds want to know.