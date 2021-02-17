Ron Johnson must be removed from office.
“It didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me,” he claimed over the weekend. All of America watched in horror as the angry mob of Donald Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol. Five dead, chants of "Hang Mike Pence" and rioters seeking out anyone in power to assassinate to prevent the peaceful transfer of power was indeed horrific.
Johnson has been a stooge for Trump since day one. Now people are dying as Trump tries his best to turn our country into a dictatorship. Johnson supported the big lie all along the way. They wanted to throw out all Wisconsin votes! Hello! Wake up! I have never been so disappointed in an elected official. It makes me sick. Sen. Johnson, step down.
STEVE WIND
Edgerton