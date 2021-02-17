"Senator" Johnson, have you no shame? Have you no decency? First, you tried to thwart the will of the majority of Wisconsin voters by demanding that all Wisconsin presidential votes be nullified and imposing your own personal partisan political preferences in their place.
Now this: You blatantly violated your solemn oath to be impartial!
Considering the overwhelming incontrovertible evidence of guilt presented in Donald J. Trump's impeachment trial; that seven brave Republicans (the most ever from the president's party in such a trial) put partisanship aside, to be impartial, and vote him "guilty"; that even Mitch McConnell (the Republican leader) strongly condemned Trump for his "disgraceful dereliction of duty," the only conclusion that any intelligent Wisconsin voter can come to is that our pathetically poor excuse for Sen. Johnson's vote to acquit Trump is that he is either gutless and spineless or he is brainless.
Either of these faults shows that Johnson is unfit for office and demands that he should either immediately resign or he should be recalled. He is an abomination to the office he occupies.
RICHARD WINDORF
Janesville