U.S. senators should be respected champions of democracy and the defenders of downtrodden people and endangered species. Not so with Sen. Ron Johnson. The most powerful club of 100 members in the world does not care about honeybees and fourth-graders.
We can't afford to ignore the weak and endangered children and other living things. What does that say about our own future survival as a species when we ignore the will of the majority for safe schools? We are so tribal in the U.S. that we tolerate repeated mass murders of our own children. We are so materialistic in paving over nature that we are destroying our own farmland and forests.
Soon we will be fighting our neighbors for food, water and clean air. It is so ironic that the species with the greatest minds on the most beautiful planet with the greatest resources is choosing our own extinction. We make more bombs, hypersonic missiles and smart weapons instead of planting trees and nurturing our children.
We are a failed species who care not about our own children, anybody else's (Black) children or Earth. We are killing Earth's children. Humans do not deserve this beautiful planet. Our hearts have turned to stone. We no longer love democracy or kids. The U.S. Senate is the porta-potty of history and U.S. values. Sick joke.