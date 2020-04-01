I, Jerry Grant, have worked hard to earn your vote for Walworth County Board, District 4 on April 7. I have lived a life of service to the public, serving and protecting as a police officer for 33 years, the Whitewater School Board for 15 years and completing 16 years on the county board while currently serving as vice chairman. In addition, I have served five years as president of the Whitewater Kiwanis Club, an international service organization dedicated to helping children worldwide.
I believe the county board needs to continue to serve the public while staying efficient. I worked hard with the entire board to get the county out of debt and well positioned for the future. I am currently serving on the public works, zoning, and finance committees.
Please vote for Jerry Grant April 7.
JERRY GRANT
Whitewater