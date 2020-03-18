My name is Kerstan Roeven, and on April 7, I will be on your ballot to serve on the Walworth County Board. I am a student at UW-Whitewater studying history and political science with the goal of becoming a teacher. I have lived in Whitewater for several years and am proud to call it my home. I am excited for this opportunity to serve my community and hope I can count on your vote.
I have an ambitious policy agenda for Walworth County. To learn more and follow our campaign, go to @Kerstan4County on Facebook. If you have any questions or concerns and would like to reach us please email friendsofkerstanroeven@gmail.com. I am asking you to vote Kerstan on April 7 and together we can make a difference. Thank you for your support!
