Several board members from the Diversity Action Team of Rock County along with a local pastor have concerns and questions about the recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests in Wisconsin, particularly right here in Rock County. The lack of transparency is troubling. We have questions. Why were these local arrests kept secret from both the Janesville Police Department and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office? What happened to the 167 people in Wisconsin who were arrested? Had they committed crimes or were they simply undocumented immigrants? If there were minor children, what happened to them? Can ICE enter into Janesville schools? Where are the arrested people now?

The Gazette noted this federal breach of human rights in an Oct. 1 editorial, stating, “We are not opposed to the enforcement of immigration laws…. America should not be a land of secret arrests.” We agree.

In summary, we can only hope that your values cause you to have the same concerns and questions that we have. Your response along with answers would be greatly appreciated.

JILL GANT

Diversity Action Team secretary

Janesville

