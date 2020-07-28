The question has to be asked, "What is true?"
You have two candidates—Trump and Biden—each pointing fingers at each other and the question: Can one really vote a straight ticket? I am not sure of all the ads now on TV.
The one by Trump against Biden saying crime would go up, that Biden is in favor of defunding the police, is that really true?
There is an important verse in God's word saying in Matthew 24: 101-103, "And then many will be offended, will betray one another and will hate one another." Verse 11, "then many false prophets will rise up and deceive and deceive many." Verse 12, "and because lawlessness will abound, the love of many will grow cold."
It's there. God's word says what we are seeing and not by either candidate pointing fingers. Search your heart for who you will vote for. Before God returns.
ERWIN KANTER
Janesville