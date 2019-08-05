Did you realize we were all doomed in 2000? Read these excerpts from a June 30, 1989, Associated Press story, "UN predicts disaster if global warming not checked" by Peter Spielmann.

"A senior U.N. environmental official says entire nations could be wiped off the face of the Earth by rising sea levels if the global warming trend is not reversed by the year 2000," the story states.

"Coastal flooding and crop failures would create an exodus of 'eco-refugees, threatening political chaos,'" Noel Brown, director of the New York office of the U.N. Environment Program, is quoted as telling the AP.

Brown asserted "governments have a 10-year window of opportunity to solve the greenhouse effect before it goes beyond human control."

I wonder what the current “drop dead” date is now?

JOHN LUKAN

Janesville