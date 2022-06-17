When a woman goes to her doctor to determine whether or not she is pregnant, will the doctor’s conclusion be a matter of science or opinion? If, in fact she is pregnant, what is the identity of that new life within her? Is it a squirrel? Or perhaps a rabbit? Or is it human? If it is human, what value does it have? Such a question turns us from science and into the arena of opinion.
If the above scenario involves a couple who have been hoping for a child, this new life is priceless! But if the pregnancy is unwanted, this development may be considered inconvenient, but acceptable – whatever the cost. Or it may be viewed as a major threat to the couple’s lifestyle, and/or for other reasons. Or, from the perspective of an abortion provider such as Planned Parenthood, the same little baby may be worth $750 - $1500, depending on the baby’s age.
Medical science has advanced greatly in recent years. Now Neonatal physicians are able to safely deliver some premature babies as young as 22 weeks. And even some surgeries can be done while the babies are still in the womb. But survivability does not determine the identity of that which has been conceived. What was “it” before that point?
For those who believe the Bible, the angel’s words to the Virgin Mary helps to settle the issue: “You will conceive and give birth to a son, and you are to call him Jesus” (Luke 1:31).