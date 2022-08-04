As someone who grew up on a farm, has a career in the agricultural industry, and is an advocate for agricultural education, I am looking for a representative that understands the issues facing rural Wisconsin, and someone that can provide a fresh outlook. That is why I will be voting for Ellen Schutt for the 31st Assembly District.

When I think of my family farm, I think of my childhood and how I hope someday to offer my children the same opportunities that my parents were able to offer me. I want the next generation to learn how important agriculture is.

