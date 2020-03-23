I wanted to drop a few lines about the upcoming mayoral election in Delavan.
In times like these, we are reminded to sort out our values. Electing local officials can be difficult due to familiarity.
All candidates usually offer good and important priorities to different groups of people. In accordance, people must make a list and line up with the candidate that represents that list most, regardless of who they may have history with or even most enjoy socially.
In the face of pandemics, as well as in peaceful and prosperous times, I can’t imagine not moving forward without Ryan Schroeder.
Ryan is someone who has educated himself and prepared for these dynamics for years. He is someone who can advocate for ALL of our community by knowing the ropes, statutes, proper paperwork and channels to the state capital. He knows us all personally best he can. He shows up! And always has.
We need someone who knows how to lead, protect, and advocate for us. All the while finding ways to promote success, health and a good quality of life for every person and family in Delavan. This is not a sound bite. This is the heart of Ryan.
In everyone's heart, they know it is a clear choice.
Please support Ryan J. Schroeder with your vote. Registered voters may avoid lines and crowds by going anytime to City Hall as we speak. Thank you!
LEIGH GODINA
Delavan