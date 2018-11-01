Older Rock County taxpayers are being referendumed to death. Just as property values reflect increasing demands, the school systems seek to cash in on any increases. It's hard enough to get by if your 65,70 or 80 years old and still trying to live in your own home, let alone pay property taxes for school administrators and teachers who could care less about your struggles.

On top of that, ACT average scores in the teens and low 20s is a display of pure failure of the public school system. They're taxing your property to death to produce an insufficient product and increase administrator and teacher pensions. How long are you old timers going to buy it? Don't cave in to sentimentality. By denying these referendums, you will force these people to make the hard decisions that need to be made.

With technology being what it is today and a decline in students, we should see both fewer teachers and fewer schools instead of swimming pools and athletic fields. Bottom line: If you vote for a referendum and Tony Evers, you're just making things worse for yourself as property tax increases will only be the beginning.

BILL REDMER

Orfordville

