These difficult and scary times call for our government and our schools to quickly enact the pandemic plans that they should have been preparing and practicing for years. The only thing more frustrating to me as a parent than our government obviously not being prepared for a nationwide pandemic is the Janesville School District not being prepared to educate our children remotely while other surrounding school districts never skipped a beat.
How can one local school district be on the ball and switch to virtual learning the week after schools close and another take almost a month while our children sit bored and losing precious education time? What makes matters worse is, according to The Gazette’s April 13 story, Janesville School District custodial crews have already started summer cleaning and maintenance because “students are not returning.”
Why did The Gazette know our children aren’t going back before we did? There have been zero communications sent out on this subject. I have observed the virtual learning my children are going through, and it’s nowhere near real instruction. What happens next year when classes build on skills that weren’t learned this year?
We should be focusing on preparing our schools for children to return, not writing them off and preparing the schools to be done for the year. Get it together, Janesville School District! Stop being behind the times with virtualization and start being more transparent to us parents.
SANDRA BENNETT
Janesville