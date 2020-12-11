After watching last night's meeting of the Janesville School Board, I am outraged.
How they could vote to keep children and staff in school during this out-of-control pandemic is idiotic, especially after the heart-wrenching testimony of Sue Shotliff and Elizabeth Martiniak.
The majority of the board members proved they just do not care about the staff who serve our children. I was disgusted by Kevin Murray's mocking of the fears of teachers and staff, his demeaning condescension by comparing his work as a paramedic to that of a teacher. He never asked to go virtual, so why should the teachers? It was a cruel jab at the very real fears of teachers and their loved ones.
Oh, he was angry at some of the passionate emails the board received. Maybe some of them were over the top, but does he think that mocking and demeaning teachers' fears will help? He poured gasoline on a smoldering fire. He was offended at the young teacher who is disillusioned at the way the board is handling the pandemic and held her to ridicule. Maybe a little understanding is in order.
Steve Huth was little better. His implication that teachers would possibly hold back and not do their best for the children in their charge was deplorable.
These two men displayed a contempt for staff that has no place in the position they hold. It was despicable.
My sister is a Janesville teacher--devoted to her job. Shame on them! They should go!
JOHN DUDGEON
Janesville