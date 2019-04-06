I attended the Erik Prince event at Beloit College on March 27 as an adult from a nearby community to hear Prince speak and answer questions from the audience. What I witnessed was no lecture or attempted lecture or blocked lecture because Prince never showed up. We never saw him nor had any indication that he was even in the building.

Yes, the students were restless, and a drum group occasionally did some enthusiastic drumming. However, The Gazette misrepresented the students’ behaviors as an actively resistant presence. I saw no efforts to actually block the speaker--especially since he never really made an appearance.

The speech was scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Occasionally, we all thought that he was just about to enter the hall--but no, even when some calls invited him forward. After 8 p.m., the Diane Hendricks’ people, seated in the middle of the crowd, left. Not until 8:10 did some students pile chairs on the speaking platform, apparently believing, as we did, that Prince was not going to join us. Only then was a “war criminal” banner tied to the chairs on the stage, a past charge from his Iraq War/Blackwater years.

Just after 8:15, someone announced that the lecture was cancelled due to “safety issues.” In my mind, Prince was a no-show, and safety had nothing to do with it. However, he claims that he plans to sue the college--not sure how that relates to his being a no- show.

JANET LaBRIE

Janesville