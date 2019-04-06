I attended the Erik Prince event at Beloit College on March 27 as an adult from a nearby community to hear Prince speak and answer questions from the audience. What I witnessed was no lecture or attempted lecture or blocked lecture because Prince never showed up. We never saw him nor had any indication that he was even in the building.

Yes, the students were restless, and a drum group occasionally did some enthusiastic drumming. However, The Gazette misrepresented the students’ behaviors as an actively resistant presence. I saw no efforts to actually block the speaker--especially since he never really made an appearance.

The speech was scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Occasionally, we all thought that he was just about to enter the hall--but no, even when some calls invited him forward. After 8 p.m., the Diane Hendricks’ people, seated in the middle of the crowd, left. Not until 8:10 did some students pile chairs on the speaking platform, apparently believing, as we did, that Prince was not going to join us. Only then was a “war criminal” banner tied to the chairs on the stage, a past charge from his Iraq War/Blackwater years.

Just after 8:15, someone announced that the lecture was cancelled due to “safety issues.” In my mind, Prince was a no-show, and safety had nothing to do with it. However, he claims that he plans to sue the college--not sure how that relates to his being a no- show.

JANET LaBRIE

Janesville

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.