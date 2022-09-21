Will a child have to be slaughtered by careless speeding before Janesville clears up its deadly uncontrolled intersections? Today, I woke up to flashing lights. Yet another accident at the corner of Walker and Prairie streets.

I felt physically ill just looking at it. There was a car barely a yard from my neighbor's front porch. They have 2 young children. Another car was on Walker against the curb. Both are being towed from the scene.

