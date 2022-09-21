Will a child have to be slaughtered by careless speeding before Janesville clears up its deadly uncontrolled intersections? Today, I woke up to flashing lights. Yet another accident at the corner of Walker and Prairie streets.
I felt physically ill just looking at it. There was a car barely a yard from my neighbor's front porch. They have 2 young children. Another car was on Walker against the curb. Both are being towed from the scene.
Just days ago, that corner was filled with kids playing on the sidewalk and in that yard. Most of them would have been struck by one of the cars, probably killed. I've seen kids standing waiting to get on a city bus for school on that corner (bus speeds through as well).
Visibility at this corner is often blocked by parked cars. Yellow paint for the curb cannot possibly cost that much. It's free to remind drivers' ed students that the car on the right has the right of way. Of course, you have to be going slowly enough to see them.
Lately, city and county public servants seem to be focusing on guns as a danger to citizens. There have been far more crashes than gunshots in this neighborhood since we've lived here. The biggest danger to public safety is out of touch public servants not doing the jobs they were hired to do.
No children were killed this time. Not even the unborn one carried by one of the drivers.