What a bunch of whiny babies we have! Sure, it’s hard to make bills, but places are giving you leeway. There are food banks open for you to eat. So what gets open first? Bars. Yeah, we really needed that. Well, being from Edgerton, I’m sure many here will like that idea.
I agree with the governor about waiting to lift the safer-at-home order through May. Look what happened in China and Japan. They went into production too early, and more got sick, and it was worse the second time around. Wait it out.
Stand shoulder to shoulder with your first responders in their fight against this disease instead of spitting in their faces because you want your hair cut, your beer or whatever else is doable at a later date. They’re working long, hard hours. They see friends and relatives dying, and they’re trying their best to stop it. So stop being so greedy and needy and stand tall with them. Back them up instead of making their job harder by all the whining. God bless America. And he has and will again if we get our morals in order.
PAT SPRAY
Edgerton