On Paul Ryan's opinion of President Trump and his followers to attempt to swing the election by any means possible: too little, too late.
If he weren't such a politician, he could have come up with the right decision a month and a half ago. Like a politician, he looks to see which way the crowd is going, he either joins or runs out in front and declares himself a leader.
Putting in one's two cents the day before it's over does not command my respect. I'm just glad I have not heard he's had anything to do with the virus.
EDWARD STAMM
Janesville