House Speaker Paul Ryan’s insertion of a statement into the farm bill to block legislation on Yemen for one year was despicable and unconscionable. People are dying due to siege tactics of blockaded starvation practiced by Saudi Arabia, aided and abetted by the United States.
Why does Paul Ryan persist in colluding in these war crimes in violation of the Geneva Conventions?
This espoused, devout Catholic is without conscience. What is he pocketing in exchange for his legacy?
Paul Ryan shames the United States; indeed, he shames us all.
ALICE HESSENAUER
Janesville
