The Republicans losing the House in this midterm election have two people to blame. They are Rep. Paul Ryan and Sen. Mitch McConnell. Both of them hated President Donald Trump ever since we the people elected him as president.
They could not believe an outsider could beat their anointed one. Mr. Trump told the people what he wanted to do if elected, and Ryan and McConnell hated this because it was not part of their agenda.
If Ryan, McConnell and the Republican Party had gotten behind President Trump from Day One and passed his agenda, there is no way the Democrats could have won the House.
President Trump wanted to put a stop to the illegal aliens coming to this country to have anchor babies so that the babies would be U.S. citizens and the illegal parents allowed to stay in the U.S. and bring in a lot of their relatives. Paul Ryan just had to get his last dig in at the president. About a week before the midterm elections, Paul Ryan had to open his big, dumb mouth and oppose Trump’s idea, saying it was unconstitutional. A lot of constitutional lawyers say President Trump has every right to do this.
As Paul Ryan rides off into the sunset, he will be getting his million-dollar office job working for the Koch Brothers, Chamber of Commerce or the Business Roundtable. Ryan did a lot of their bidding.
JOHN R. BERGMAN
Milton
