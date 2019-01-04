It is fitting that Paul Ryan spent the month of December finishing his term as speaker of the House genuflecting to Donald Trump as he has done for the past two years.
In the middle of the uproar over the Saudi-state killing of a Turkish journalist, after the Senate had voted in favor of ending aid for Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen, Ryan oversaw the insertion of language into the House farm bill which prevents a floor vote on any war powers regarding Yemen (a move that would make Scott Walker, Scott Fitzgerald and Robin Vos proud). It was undoubtedly done at the behest of Trump in order to protect his financial interests in the Middle East. Then, after Trump’s tantrum over his man wall, Ryan inserted $5.7 billion into the House CR bill, which Ryan knew would only enhance the likelihood of a shutdown.
When historians write about the damage that is being done to our country at this point in time, Janesville’s own will undoubtedly be seen as one of the primary enablers. He spent his career blocking popular legislation and advancing the interests of the few that don’t need the government’s help. Let’s not forget this as he moves on to his multi-million dollar lobbyist career.
MARK HAMEL
Town of Fulton
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse