Russians are good people. They deserve the same chance to achieve their dreams, find love, pursue happiness and procreate that all living beings do. Even mosquitoes, bees, shrimp, chickens, cows and trees deserve respect and appreciation. Allah went to a lot of work to make us and was very purposeful in giving all species special niches to fulfill.
It took 10,000 years to domesticate plants and animals. It took 500 years to develop science and technology after we figured out the world wasn't flat in 1492. It took 200 years to develop aviation and replace steam engines with diesel trucks.
It took 70 years for scientists to end World War II with two atomic bombs, take us to the moon and put rovers on Mars. Russians can be proud of their contributions. The dismantling of the Soviet Union was good for Russians and all people except those who wanted to be czar.
Russia's children do not need a corrupt role model who teaches them to cheat at the Olympics. Russia and China need to not fear their own citizens. Real men love Earth and are protecting babies, not bombing hospitals. Russia needs a female president who will harness the talents of young people to fix global warming. My heart goes out to Russian children who are trapped in a convoy to nowhere.