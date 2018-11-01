It has been a real honor and privilege to be able to participate in this race for the position of Rock County sheriff. Along the trail, I have taken advantage of the opportunity to experience festivals, gatherings and community activities that I never have before. It has really opened my eyes to what amazing resources and people we have in Rock County.
Too many of us become insulated from the fullness of what is going on around us by choosing to stay in our “comfort zones.” This race forced me out of that zone, and because of that my life in Rock County has been so much richer since the beginning of this race. Additionally, I have met so many volunteers and civic-minded individuals who care so much about our community and work so hard to make all of these things happen.
I much more clearly understand how much we all owe them for all that they do to make our community what it is. On a much more personal note, it has been so rewarding to see how many people in the community have supported and helped me with this campaign process. I cannot thank them enough other than to give it my very best should voters choose to elect me on Nov. 6. Thanks again to everyone. It has been an amazing experience!
TROY KNUDSON
Beloit
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse