“Volunteers don’t get paid, not because they’re worthless, but because they’re priceless.” —Sherry Anderson
April 19 to 25 is National Volunteer Appreciation Week, and we at Rotary Botanical Gardens want to thank our volunteers and let them know they are priceless to us. The gardens would not succeed without them.
I went to a presentation about the gardens's founder, Dr. Robert Yahr, and how the gardens came into existence. There were many hands that helped, but it was Yahr’s vision and determination that made it happen.
He worked tirelessly to make that vision come true. He took a nasty, garbage-filled area and helped create a beautiful garden for all to enjoy. And what struck me was that the entire Rotary Botanical Gardens came from one man's idea to make his community a better place.
Yes, many, many people are to be thanked for making the gardens what it is today, but none of it would be here without Dr. Yahr. There is a bench in the gardens with a quote from Dr. Yahr: “Since 1988 Rotary Gardens has grown & developed through dedicated volunteers & donors. Its future rests on your continued support. Thank you."
All of us have the power to make positive changes for the community and our volunteers are doing that by supporting Dr. Yahr’s dream.
CARLA EDGAR
Rotary Botanical Gardens volunteer coordinator