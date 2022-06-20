I have concerns of the campaign ads of Sen. Ron Johnson. Johnson says he supports law enforcement, putting violent criminals behind bars. However, his statements after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the nation's Capitol where five people lost their lives, Johnson declared it was only some tourists getting overambitious, or words to the effect.
Johnson is declaring the civil unrest is the fault of the liberal Democrats with scenes of the Kenosha incident. Wasn't Donald Trump president at that time? There was a lot of unrest during the entire time Trump was president.
Yes there is inflation, which happens any time there is a shortage of supplies. Manufacturing was pretty much shut down during the pandemic, about which Trump refused to do anything to prevent in this country or take any responsibility for it. I recall Trump stating don't worry, you'll wake up some morning and the virus will be gone.
I seem to recall when Johnson was to have a town hall meeting in Janesville during some of this time of unrest. If I remember correctly, not only did Johnson not appear, one of his aides appeared by phone only. Was this an invited crowd only? Is this serving his constituents?
It is my opinion that Johnson should not be representing Wisconsin in the Senate. With the variation in the two statements in of the top paragraph, does he know how to speak the truth? I am a concerned taxpayer.