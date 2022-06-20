I have concerns of the campaign ads of Senator Ron Johnson. Ron Johnson declares to support law enforcement, putting violent criminals behind bars. However his statements after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the nation's Capitol where five people lost their lives, Johnson declared it was only some tourists getting over-ambitious, or words to the effect.
Johnson is declaring the civil unrest is the fault of the liberal Democrats with scenes of the Kenosha incident. Wasn't Trump president at that time? There was a lot of unrest during he entire time Trump was president.
Yes there is inflation, which happens any time there is a shortage of supplies. Manufacturing was pretty much shut down during the pandemic, of which Trump refused to do anything to prevent in this country, or take any responsibility for it. I recall Trump stating don't worry, you'll wake up some morning and the virus will be gone.
I seem to recall when Johnson was to have a town hall meeting in Janesville, during some of this time of unrest. If I remember correctly, not only did Johnson no appear, one of his aides appeared by phone only. Was this an invited crowd only? Is this serving the constituents?
It is my opinion that Ron Johnson should not be representing Wisconsin in congress. With the variation in the two statements of the top paragraph, does he know how to speak the truth? I am a concerned taxpayer.