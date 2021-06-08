Lake Koshkonong has become the laughingstock of southern Wisconsin.
What should be the crown jewel of tourism in Rock, Jefferson and Dane counties is being ridiculed by many. Read the Facebook posts where boaters are asking where they can go to enjoy a day on the water.
These money-spending tourists are being directed to other lakes away from Janesville, Milton, Edgerton and Fort Atkinson. Tourist dollars that could be going to businesses in the area are watching as the states third largest lake becomes a puddle.
What is the root of the problem?
Why isn’t the Rock Koshkonong Lake District Board demanding action to change the water level with the Department of Natural Resources? Based on recent commissioner remarks, the answer is obvious: They do not care about water levels and generating tourism.
Board members are quoted at recent lake district meetings as saying the district was not formed for people from Madison, Milwaukee and Chicago. I hope every business and property owner takes notice.
The chairman of the lake district was appointed to the board by the Rock County Board. This appointee does not live in the lake district, has no background of the lake and river, and has no incentive to pursue change.
The time is now for the board to work for higher water levels and promote Lake Koshkonong so it can drive tourist dollars to our area.
STEVE PROUD
Fort Atkinson