Thank you to the management of Rock Haven for doing the best to protect their nursing home residents.
I am the guardian/son of a nearly 90-year-old father under the care of Rock Haven for the past five years. I have nothing but great comments about Rock Haven and staff for the care my father has received as he travels through dementia and all it's challenges.
Reading about their policy of requiring all staff to receive the vaccine gives me further assurance they are acting in the best interest of their fragile patients! I would continue supporting their requirement as the best protection for their patients. Not requiring the vaccine would be like making hand washing by staff optional because someone has a skin condition.
Some occupations require behaviors that some might object to as infringing on their personal rights. Then maybe that isn't an occupation for you?
STEVE WEBER
Wauwatosa