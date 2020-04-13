Thank you! Rock County is an amazing community. On April 7, Rock County proved it once again.
Having an Election during a pandemic is a daunting feat, yet our community made it happen.
Many people need to be thanked for this accomplishment:
To the voters who requested absentee ballots. Everyone who voted absentee helped minimize the number of people at the polls on Election Day.
To the volunteers and the National Guard who helped at the polling locations filling in for those who needed to step back from this election.
To the election inspectors who stepped back from this election. I know this was a hard decision. Your past dedication to the election process makes me so proud of you.
To all the voters who took the time to thank the poll workers and clerks for their efforts on Election Day.
And most of all, to the town, village and city clerks and their staff, who worked long hours to mail out absentee ballots, prep polling locations, train poll workers and the many other things that need to be done to run an election. I could see the circles under their eyes as they stopped by our office to pick up more absentee envelopes and supplies. They are the unsung heroes of this election. Their job is still not done as they finish the processing of absentee ballots on Monday and finally can transmit results into the county. They are truly amazing!
LISA TOLLEFSON
Rock County clerk