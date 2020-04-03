Why are the people of Rock County not notified as to where the people with the virus are located? We need to know so we can protect ourselves and families. Other counties are releasing the information and are even on TV news. Rock County Public Health Department needs to get on the ball. We need to know.
We don't need their age or gender, just where in Rock County are they. What city? And why are they not testing people? Our health system sounds very incompetent. I would like The Gazette reporters to stay on getting us the information we need to protect our society.
SUZANNE SNYDER
Janesville