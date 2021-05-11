Realtor.com has ranked the Janesville-Beloit housing market 35th in the nation, according to an article released April 27 titled “WSJ/Realtor.com’s Emerging Housing Markets Index” by David M. Ewalt. The analysis used two main indicators, real estate markets and economic health, to rank 300 metro areas.
My journey with the Janesville assessor’s office began back in May 2008, right before General Motors announced the closure of its local assembly plant. Janesville has come a long way over the last 13 years, even in the face of a pandemic; our community continues to thrive.
Property values are at all-time highs, but the question remains whether this will continue or if there will be another downturn soon. There are several economic indicators that suggest we are likely on track for continued growth.
The median sales price in Rock County, according to the South Central Wisconsin Multiple Listing Service from January-March 2021, was $185,000 compared to $172,250 in 2020 and $153,000 in 2019. The increase in property values has been caused by several factors, but the two main drivers are low supply and high demand.
Since 2019, the city has guaranteed $80.6 million in new value through TIF agreements. These agreements created new housing and manufacturing opportunities.
The city’s development team is currently working through record levels of commercial developments with more than 20 projects in the queue. New residential construction permits this year are also outpacing last year—35 to 20.
Let’s do our part to help continue this growth by getting vaccinated.
MICHELLE LAUBE
Janesville City Assessor