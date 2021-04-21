According to The Gazette article regarding Rock County evictions (Page 1A, April 16-18), data shows that renters are more likely to get evicted here than in any other county in Wisconsin.
The article also reports that across the state, single Black women with children are two to three times more likely to be evicted than their white counterparts. This racial disparity should trouble us all.
We should also pause a moment and consider that research has established that children who experience traumatic events—like an eviction—are at increased risk of both future victimization from violence as well as an increased risk of experiencing health issues across their life span. And if we take the research seriously on the critical role of early childhood cognitive development, it appears that our eviction practices are effectively damaging the lives of the next generation—you know, the people that we will likely depend upon to take care of us when we are old and feeble.
We have a moral and strategic obligation to address this racial disparity. We can begin by simply acknowledging that we are not immune to the harms associated with these statistics.
JOHN PFLEIDERER
Executive director, Family Services of Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois, Inc.