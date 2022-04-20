"Crushed and Piled," a great headline (Tuesday, Page 1A).
As the head of a statewide roadway construction association, this is a question I get quite often. The road-building industry has been very proactive in recycling programs for decades. The engineering principles are quite simple: We can no longer use these materials as a bound material of a pavement surface, but they have great value as a crushed material as base for new pavements.
We constantly strive for the highest and best use and the most cost-effective use. There are no materials that are removed from roadway construction sites today that are not recycled. They are simply too valuable.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports that in 2021, 749,000 tons of recycled concrete aggregate and 687,000 tons of recycled asphalt pavement was used in roadway construction. In addition, all steel removed is sent to recycling facilities. The numbers are even more impressive nationally with the Environmental Protection Agency reporting 381 million tons of concrete and 107 million tons of asphalt recycled.
The other great innovation was the development of portable crushers by equipment manufacturers. This has eliminated massive trucking efforts from construction work zones. The public has enjoyed an increase in safety because of this.
This is one of the great sources of pride I have in the industry where I have worked for 36 years.