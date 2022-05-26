Your Views: Road repair decision making May 26, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Has anyone else noticed that roads and highways which are in terrible condition stay that way for years and years and years while the ones that are not-too-bad get torn-up and redone or repaved?Often these are stretches of the very same highway.I try not to be too cynical but I guess this falls under "what do you expect from government"Imagine redoing the smooth part of your sidewalk and leaving the trip-hazards.JIM LONGBeloit SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Nineteen Janesville teachers to retire this year, taking more than 500 years of experience with them Developer plans to bring retail, apartments to downtown Janesville property Investigation into racist vandalism at Hacienda Real restaurant in Janesville stalls Janesville Farmers Market manager, the longest tenured in the market's history, stepping down Minnesota nonprofit eyeing Janesville, Beloit for 'cooperative' mobile home park Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form