Has anyone else noticed that roads and highways which are in terrible condition stay that way for years and years and years while the ones that are not-too-bad get torn-up and redone or repaved?

Often these are stretches of the very same highway.

I try not to be too cynical but I guess this falls under "what do you expect from government"

Imagine redoing the smooth part of your sidewalk and leaving the trip-hazards.

JIM LONG

Beloit

