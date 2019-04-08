It was easy for The Gazette to lay all the blame for the roads at former Gov. Walker and Republican-controlled Assembly's and Senate’s feet.

I read the March 31 editorial ("Horrible roads justify gas tax hike") twice, and no where did I see any reference to former Gov. Jim Doyle, aka Jimmy “Sticky Fingers” Doyle, or Jimmy "The Thief” Doyle, who stole $1 billion from the road fund when he was governor. That is one of the biggest reason the state’s roads are in the condition they are.

Also, when the Democrats controlled the Assembly and Senate, they passed the inflation "indexing” law, which increased the gas tax each year without any of them having to vote to raise taxes. This was a “gutless vote” to raise taxes and not take any responsibility for doing it. If legislators want to raise taxes, then they should say so and stand behind their vote when they run for re-election.

I normally respect your opinions, but this editorial didn’t have the whole picture or history woven into it.

GARRY MEISTER

Janesville