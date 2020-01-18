I can’t entirely understand why Rock County law enforcement officials are “puzzled” by Rock County’s lead in state per capita road fatalities (Page 1A, Dec. 29). Surely some of the contributing factors/reasons for this “distinction” appear every day in the “Public Record, Intoxicated Driving Arrests” sections of the paper. We read there of drivers caught for third, fourth, fifth, sixth and recently 11th offense. ELEVENTH!
I agree that everyone deserves a second chance, but I also support the “three strikes and you’re out” philosophy. Drivers should not be allowed to own a license after multiple offenses—and certainly not after a 10th or 11th!
Wisconsin is famous around the country for its drinking habits, but it’s no real distinction to be labeled the leader of the pack when it comes to alcohol consumption.
Wisconsin law officials, state representatives and senators should work harmoniously and cooperatively to change the laws relating to drinking and driving and come down very hard on intoxicated drivers. In my opinion, every driver should know that a third drunken driving offense could mean a loss of his/her license for at least 10 years, if not forever!
Also, I seriously doubt that the state’s printed brochures will have the desired effect on inattentive drivers addicted to cell phones, iPads and other hand-held devices. I don’t think the brochures are going to stop the speeding, running through stop signs, following too closely that I experience every time I drive in Janesville—no doubt further contributing factors to Rock County’s recently acquired “distinction” in the state.
DANIEL M. ATWOOD
Janesville