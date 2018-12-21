On Tuesday, the U.S. surgeon general--the nation’s top doctor--issued an advisory report declaring teen use of e-cigarettes/vaping an epidemic. According to the national Youth Risk Behavior Survey, “one in five high school students and one in 20 middle school students currently use e-cigarettes.” Regarding the e-cigarette known as JUUL, the survey showed that there was a 600 percent increase in JUUL sales 2016 to 2017.

With our involvement in the schools through Youth2Youth 4 Change, we are constantly hearing from youth about their peers using JUUL and vaping. Many youth and adults are not aware of the health effects of using e-cigarettes/vaping, including the harm it does to the developing brain, including its impact on learning, memory and attention.

Youth2Youth 4 Change is thankful to the surgeon general for bringing attention to these important issues and encouraging action. Parents, teachers, health professionals and community leaders can find recommended actions by reviewing the full advisory at https://e-cigarettes.surgeongeneral.gov/documents/surgeon-generals-advisory-on-e-cigarette-use-among-youth-2018.pdf.

Parents can learn more about vaping/e-cigarettes and other flavored tobacco products that are tempting our kids at tobaccoischanging.com. You also can contact our coalition at rcy2y.com.

DEBBIE FISCHER 

Youth2Youth 4 Change/Southwest Alliance for Tobacco Prevention director

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse