It’s no secret that Wisconsinites are concerned about rising costs right now, and we expect action from our leaders in government. Despite this, Wisconsin Republicans seem all too happy to sit back and complain instead of coming up with a plan to actually address the issue.

Unlike Republicans, Gov. Evers has a common sense plan to address rising costs today while laying the groundwork for a stronger Wisconsin tomorrow. Gov. Evers’ plan to tackle rising costs would expand the child and dependent care tax credit to give relief to Wisconsin families, provide prescription drug price relief by capping the costs of prescription drugs, and institute a temporary gas tax holiday to give Wisconsinites relief at the pump. These are real solutions that can make a difference immediately, but Republicans are nowhere to be found.

