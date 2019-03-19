I’ve been a resident of Milton and a teacher in the school district for the past 30 years. Quite frankly, I’m amazed that anyone chooses to run for school board.

Board members are subject to many things, including meetings that go late into the evening hours, disparaging remarks posted on social media, personal and slanderous comments written in local papers and comments presented at meetings in less than tactful ways. And yet, thankfully, people continue to run in order to serve the students and families of this community.

Recently, my good friend, Rick Mullen, announced he was running for school board. I’ve known this man for many years, and in a word, he’s “quality.” Married for 20 years, he and his wife, Angie, are raising two children who attend Milton High School. He’s a staple in the community as a pharmacist for Mercyhealth, and he’s involved in his local church, serving on boards of leadership as well as working with the youth.

When Rick told me he was running for school board, I asked him, “Why?” His answer was very telling: “I want to be a bridge builder.” It seems to me the Milton School District could benefit from a bridge builder right now. Bridges make connections; bridges fill gaps; bridges provide a way for two sides to meet in the middle. On April 2, I will be proud to cast a vote for Rick Mullen. I hope you will join me.

MICHAEL HOFFMAN

Milton