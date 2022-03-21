I have known Rick Mullen for more than 15 years, both as a friend and as a working partner. I can say without a doubt that he is dedicated in everything he pursues. He gives 100% to everything he is involved in.
Mullen is currently finishing his first term on the school board, serving as board vice president and on the human resources and policy committees. During this period, it has been tough on most all Americans, including local residents and parents. You have to ask yourself why anyone would want this tough and, many times, thankless job.
Mullen wants the job because he loves his community, fellow residents and students. He listens to issues and concerns, researches, investigates and uses all aspects to determine what is in the best interests of students. He works for the students to give them every opportunity to excel and reach their highest aspirations.
Being successful in elected office these days takes a steady nerve, suitable intellect, dedication and passion all in abundance. Mullen has been able to maintain his professional acumen and positive attitude and focus on the educational achievements of our children. He has demonstrated these positive attributes, and I believe he should be reelected to his seat on the Milton School Board.
Vote Rick Mullen for Milton School Board; he is the best choice to lead the way for our children’s education and future.