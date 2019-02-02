On Monday night, I spoke to the Janesville City Council about the impact on the south side if the old Pick 'n Save site were rezoned. With the four-minute limit, I did not have the chance to address a major issue. One of the standard "red flags" of buying a home is its proximity to industrial. The GM plant, JATCO and Fab Masters are pretty much out of sight, but putting a factory or several light industrial companies in the building on the front facing Center Avenue is the worst decision for the south side to help it recover back to a nice middle class neighborhood.

A new, young family to the area, looking for an affordable home, will not want to buy in a neighborhood with manufacturing on the main street. Mike Venable, a real estate broker who spoke after me during the city council meeting, tried to reassure me in the elevator down from the meeting room that the front half of the property would still have room for a grocery store. The council members seemed to think developing the front half as commercial will be viable. As I told him, "What grocery store is going to want to build in front of a factory? Let's be realistic."

Tonight's vote was the death blow for the south side of Janesville, and the city council should be ashamed.

WENDY STEWART

Janesville