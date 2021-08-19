Janesville first established a reputation for its commerce and trade. Henry Janes (Janesville's namesake) became Janesville's first merchant and kept groceries and dry goods in his log cabin near Milwaukee and Main streets. He was also the city's first postmaster after arriving from Racine in 1836.
Thomas Lappin was the first merchant with signs, shelves and counters. Daniel Richardson opened Janesville's second store. In the 1830's, Charles Stevens secured a charter for a dam to utilize the water power of the Rock River. Janesville then developed several flour mills, and factories began operation. Farmers planted many acres of wheat.
In 1842, Janesville's population was 215 and by 1850 had increased to 3,100. In 1853, Janesville was incorporated as a city. Many of Janesville's first settlers came from New England, and they emphasized education. They established their first school in 1838 on the property of Abram C. Baily. Hiram Brown was the school's first teacher.
In 1843, a charter was granted to A. Hyatt Smith, Janesville's first mayor, and others for establishment of the Janesville Academy. In 1844, the Rev. Thomas Ruger, an Episcopalian minister, was principal. Janesville's early businessmen received their education at the academy.
In 1839, Rock County split from Racine County. After Janesville became the county seat, the first courthouse and jail on Main Street were built in 1842. The first Wisconsin State Fair was held in Janesville in 1851 on the grounds east of our current courthouse. Janesville offered great promise to its pioneer settlers.