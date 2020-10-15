Nervous about attending indoor events? I understand!
On Oct. 8, I attended the Janesville Boys & Girls Club fundraiser at JPAC. This was the first show I’ve seen indoors since March. I have to admit I was a bit nervous. I knew JPAC had enforced a thorough protocol—audience and ushers wear masks, no gathering in the lobby, no paper programs, limited audience, etc. Still, I felt uneasy.
I am happy to report it was great! I was impressed with JPAC’s efficiency. Even the bar had been streamlined—no pouring of drinks, wine came in small bottles you poured into your own glass. Nathan Burkart and his staff covered it all!
On Oct. 10, it was my honor to emcee the JPAC & Friends Fall Fest, which was held outside JPAC. Again, this event was well-organized, the audience was distanced and was instructed that while they walked around the grounds, they were to wear masks. The audiences at both events were respectful of the rules and of each other.
JPAC is a superb example of how to offer live entertainment safely. Bravo!
Come experience the wonder of live entertainment! Come back to JPAC!
EDIE BARAN
Janesville