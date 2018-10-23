As the elections approach, I would like to encourage my fellow Rock County residents to vote for Jude Maurer for Rock County sheriff.
I retired from the sheriff’s office after almost 15 years. From my time working there, I know that Jude will bring a fresh, new perspective in leadership and accountability.
Nepotism and favoritism will disappear.
Remember Jude’s commitment: no politics, no entitlements, no controversies.
Let’s elect Jude Maurer to bring back the principles/professionalism of the Rock County Sheriff's Office!
RHODA GROSENICK
Janesville
