We are retired Rock County sheriffs. Although we have never sent a joint letter to the editor in the past, there is an election in November that merits the attention of all law-abiding citizens. This is the election for the U.S. House in the 1st Congressional District.
One of the candidates, Randy Bryce, who his primarily supported by people outside of this district, has shown total disrespect for our law enforcement agencies. Not only has he been arrested nine times, he compares police officers to terrorists and has generally shown contempt toward law enforcement. All six sheriffs in this district—Democrats and Republicans—have endorsed his opponent, Bryan Steil. This should send a message to everyone, Republicans and Democrats alike.
Don’t send a person to Congress that doesn’t respect our values. Three other Rock County retired sheriffs—Len Alderson, Howard Erickson and Eric Runaas—agree with our concerns about Bryce. Please vote for an outstanding candidate that we are proud of and who respects law enforcement. Vote for Bryan Steil on Nov. 6.
JOE BLACK
Janesville
FREDERICK N. FALK
Milton
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse