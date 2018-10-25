The other night, I watched a rebroadcast of Frank Capra’s classic film, “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” and could not help making political parallels. The Associated Press writer Todd Richmond recently quoted retired judge James Welker referring to 1st Congressional District candidate Randy Bryce as a "know-nothing." This is the same kind of arrogant elitism demonstrated by power-boss Jim Taylor to Jefferson Smith in the film. Welker's implications is if you’re not wealthy and well connected, you don’t deserve office. Welker’s patronizing comment of Bryce as “very common” is an insult to every working-class family. This patronizing attitude is no less than political and class nepotism. And really, does Washington really need another corporate lawyer? Needless to say, I will be one of those “loonies" voting in November. Jeff Smith beat the system, and maybe Randy Bryce will, too.
C.B. BOSTWICK
Janesville
