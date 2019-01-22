Almost all of Americans either have suffered or know of someone who has struggled from a mental illness whether that be anxiety, substance abuse, PTSD or even pain from losing someone close to them. These are a few of the mental illnesses that many individuals struggle with on a daily basis, which can profoundly affect their lives. A problem that society is facing is people’s inability to seek mental health services due to the inadequate number of qualified facilities and mental health care providers, especially in rural communities.

About 43.8 million adults have experienced a mental illness in a given year, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Not only are these individuals struggling with a mental illness, but they are also struggling to find appropriate treatment providers and services. Of the adults who have a mental illness, 56.4 percent did not receive treatment services, according to Mental Health America. In addition, there was 42 percent increase in emergency services due to a limited amount of mental health care providers. These alarming numbers indicate individuals within our society are not receiving the treatment they need in order to live a quality life. With that being said, I want to bring awareness to communities on the issue surrounding the lack of available mental health care services in hopes to bring forth policy change related to this issue. In addition, advocate for those who are struggling from a crippling illness but are unable to receive appropriate services and support through their journey.

MORGAN HASSELBERGER

Milton

