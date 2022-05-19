In November of 2020 the country was in the midst of the COVID crisis and vaccines were not yet available.
To help with elections around the country, the Center for Tech and Civic Life offered grants to ANY community in the country to help safely run their elections.
Over 200 grants were given to local election offices here in Wisconsin, but Republicans repeatedly cite five grants to larger cities that voted for Democrats, conveniently ignoring the other communities, many of which did vote for their preferred candidate. Numerous lawsuits have been filed over this issue and none have been successful. (None of this would have been necessary if our legislature or Congress had provided any additional funding.)
The other claim concerns voting in nursing homes. Citing the pandemic and the vulnerability of their residents, many of these homes would not let anyone, even relatives, into the facilities. The Wisconsin Elections Commission subsequently ruled that people already working the facility could gather the ballots.
Republicans claim this is illegal (again losing in every court). If the Commission had not made that accommodation, those citizens may not have been able to vote, which Republicans then could have obsessed about. Perhaps the deputies should have just ignored the rules of the nursing homes, endangering the lives of the residents.
Republican leaders know the truth, Trump lost, but are afraid of his continuing influence. They think more of their political futures than the truth. This not a profile in courage.